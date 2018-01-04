Parts of eastern Hampden Co. receive a foot of snow

In the eastern part of the Pioneer Valley, snow totals continue to climb.

DPW crews have been making the rounds all day, working to clear the snow, but it is still coming down.

"The snow is coming down pretty thick and it's turning into ice pretty fast.," said Joanna Bergeron.

Sloppy and slick roads as Mother Nature dumped several inches of snow across the Pioneer Valley and beyond.

However, public works crews braved the dicey conditions.

"Well, I've got 20 pieces of equipment on the road," said John Morrell with the Monson Highway Department.

Morrell has been working for the Monson Highway Department for the past 48 years. He's seen a storm or two in his tenure and he told Western Mass News that he has a careful strategy to get the roads back in good condition.

"They've all got their routes, the same routes. My guys have the same routes that they're used to. Anything that could change that is if somebody breaks down. Then we mix things up a little bit," Morrell explained.

However, when the snow has stopped - and the roads are clear - they are certainly not calling it a night.

"We'll clean everything up and then treat all the roads, salt and sand mixture, sometimes pure salt, sometimes pure mixture. We'll probably use salt when this is all over," Morrell added.

While they are making the rounds, it is best to just stay off the roads until the storm comes to a wrap.

"If you have four-wheel drive, it's okay, but if you don't, I wouldn't risk it." Bergeron noted.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.