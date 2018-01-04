Officials urge clearing furnace, dryer vents following Nor'easter

With all the cold and blowing snow, local fire departments are warning residents to clear all outside furnace and dryer vents.

Hundreds of people die each year accidentally from carbon monoxide poisoning.

With such powerful wind out there today, a reminder that drifts can quickly block vents and force CO to back-up into your home.

Just as important, if not more, then clearing your driveway and walkway is clearing those vents that come out of your house.

"The vents for the high efficiency gas furnaces and heating systems, if we plug those, they can cause carbon monoxide to fill the home. You're clearing your front walk, clearing your driveway, clear the vents also on every storm," said Longmeadow Deputy Fire Chief Jay Macsata.

Carbon monoxide that's blocked has no where else to go, but back in your house and because it's odorless, colorless and tasteless, "if we don't have an alarm we're not going to know its there and we will start suffering the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning," Macsata noted.

Having strategically placed carbon monoxide detectors is not only critical, "with Massachusetts fire code, every floor of the home and within 10 feet of every bedroom door," Macsata said.

Already this season, Longmeadow fire has responded to a few close calls.

"Three or four of them so far this season where we have had carbon monoxide present. Most of them have been because of carbon monoxide alarms were sounding and that's why we were there," Macsata explained.

If your detectors go off, or if you have any question on whether the levels of carbon monoxide in your home are elevated, "always call us to be safe. We don't mind coming out. We'll go through the home and meter it. The biggest thing is that we can help you stay safe from carbon monoxide," Macsata noted.

Macsata also told Western Mass News that if you park your car outside, also make sure your car's tailpipe is not blocked with snow and never warm up your car while it's inside your garage. Even with the garage door open, wind will suck the emissions back inside.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.