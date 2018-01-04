Snow, cold temps creating problems at two Longmeadow schools

This brutal snow and cold has created the perfect storm for several schools in Longmeadow.

The town is dealing with frozen pipes and failing heating systems.

School, of course, was closed Thursday due to the storm, but town administrators aren't taking a day off. They told Western Mass News they're on top of it and will be ready for school to open with heat tomorrow.

"I've never really seen anything like this in all my years of municipal government where it just, the sustained nature of the temperatures causing systemic problems throughout all the buildings and we are really working as hard as we can to solve them," said Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane.

The problem: Center School, built in 1928, and Blueberry Hill School, have aging boilers.

Crane told Western Mass News that a few months ago, the town got the go ahead to get new ones.

They did their due diligence, hired a contractor in November, and "they were supposed to be done by the end of November, which we thought was reasonable to get them started, so the new boilers could be running for this winter," Crane explained.

However, needed parts went on backorder and "the best laid plans of mice and men sometimes don't always fall into the place that you want them, so we have spent many hours working with the school department, collaborating, meeting, emergency planning," Crane noted.

However, Crane said that all the planning in the world could not have predicted these brutal, sustained cold temperatures. He said along with the boiler issues, frozen pipes at three schools have also kept crews busy.

"Due to the extremeness of the cold, we need to supplement the efforts that we've already engaged in, so we brought in additional equipment and resources to help keep the heat," Crane noted.

Until the new boilers are working, Blueberry Hill and Center School now have temporary industrial heaters to keep students and staff toasty.

"We hope the worst is behind us, but we never thought we'd be in this situation to begin with," Crane said.

Longmeadow School Superintendent Marty O'Shea told Western Mass News that tn the midst of some very challenging circumstances, their first priority is to ensure safe and stable temperatures for the staff and students.

O'Shea also commended the collaborative, round-the-clock work of various town departments, including the DPW and the fire department.

