Snowstorm not stopping some from working in the cold

Half a foot of snow is still not enough to keep some Springfield residents out of work today, from plow drivers to even office workers.

The snow was steady and the conditions were brutal. Those heading into work today took it slow and making every minute count.

"It's too cold and it's dangerous. You could hit somebody or somebody could hit you," said Rigoberto Delarosa of Springfield.

Unfortunately, for Delarosa, snow falls under his job description. He runs a private landscaping company that plows driveways and parking lots each year, and in the heavy snow, wind and cold, today's work could run through the night.

"I have a couple of hotels I have to do and a few houses and a school that I have to do too," Delarosa explained.

Delarosa joins the many others fighting the conditions to get the job done. EMTs, police, even garbage trucks made their rounds as the storm hit. Thankfully, he came prepared.

"I have the Super Duty 2500. I have two more dump trucks, Chevy Silvarado. They are heavy duty, so you always have the four-by-four," Delarosa noted.

Others, like Sheila Harris, just need to get there. She works in the office for Youth on the Move, a transportation company in charge of picking up students and health clients. She told Western Mass News that for the sake of all the drivers out there, it's okay to be a little late in these conditions.

"They are getting worse. Just be safe, take your time. Don't rush it," Harris noted.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.