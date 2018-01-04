Staying off the roads during storms can help first responders when seconds count

Crews are still making the rounds across western Massachusetts as the storm continues.

"If anything comes up, we will be responding," said Monson Fire Chief Laurent McDonald.

Staying off the roads in extreme weather is not only in our own best interest., but also for those ready to help in a moment's notice.

"As during this type of weather, those are the types of incidents that we see more than anything....accidents....the roads being as slippery as they are. Officials are clearing the roads as quickly as they can and it's a lot easier for them if you stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to," McDonald added.

Local fire departments told Western Mass News they are at the ready and closely monitoring the conditions.

If you do have to go out, "Make sure you clean off the snow from your car so that you can see visibility in all directions on your vehicle," McDonald said.

Fire departments outfit their vehicles for the conditions.

"We equip our vehicles with chains, so we can get some traction. It is best if you can yield and pull over when you see us if you're on the roads so you can give us some space to get by," McDonald explained.

However, to make the point, just one last time, "with a storm of this scope and the accumulation rate, don't go out for any reason, unless you absolutely need to go out," McDonald said.

The snow is supposed to ease on down as we head into the evening hours, but still give time for DPW crews to treat and clear the roads after the storm.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.