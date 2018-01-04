Multiple customers affected by water main break in Wilbraham

Wilbraham Police have shut down Old Boston Rd from Boston Rd to River Rd for a water main break.

Police told Western Mass News that the call came in around 6:15pm.

Springfield Water and Sewer Department are on scene for repairs and estimate that around 20 customers are affected by the condition.

The duration of the outage is expected to last until approximately 4:00am, and Old Boston Road is expected to be closed for the remainder of the evening.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

