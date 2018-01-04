DPW crews clean up roads following snowstorm

Tonight, the cleanup moves into high gear as people dig out from the snow.

Many schools have already closed tomorrow, and plow drivers are gearing up for a busy night ahead.

The sound of snowblowers and shovels could be heard all across western mass.

And with the bitter cold coming behind the storm... People wasting no time.

JR Sweeping Service out of Agawam has been out since about 8 Thursday morning.

After the snow stopped, it was time to make that extra cash.

"I’d say until early morning hours, go home, get a quick nap and then come back early," said Jim Ricco.

"We were a seasonal company, so the winter time is tough, but anytime you get ice or snow, we can be out plowing."

Many schools including Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke have already closed for Friday.

Now comes the bitter cold temperatures and Eversource said they're ready for any power outages.

Eversource told Western Mass News that they did some tree trimming earlier in the week to help reduce the outages.

And before the even colder air sets in, the race is on to get the shoveling done by morning.

So far, we've only heard of a handful of outages across western Mass, but that could change as we head into tomorrow.

Tonight is the night to charge up those devices.

