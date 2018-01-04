Chicopee Police seek to identify suspect who stole $4000 worth of DPW equipment

Chicopee Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person that stole an expensive piece of DPW equipment from their grounds.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that a Fisher Plow Headset Assembly valued at $4,000 was stolen from the DPW Grounds on Baskin Drive on November 30.
A video released shows a person in a vehicle that is believed to be the party involved.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1740.
