Chicopee Police seek to identify suspect who stole $4000 worth o - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee Police seek to identify suspect who stole $4000 worth of DPW equipment

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person that stole an expensive piece of DPW equipment from their grounds.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that a Fisher Plow Headset Assembly valued at $4,000 was stolen from the DPW Grounds on Baskin Drive on November 30.

A video released shows a person in a vehicle that is believed to be the party involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1740. 

