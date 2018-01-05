Fire destroys Longmeadow home

A family now without a place to live after a fire destroys their Longmeadow home.

Thankfully, everyone escaped without any injuries, but the home is gone.

Longmeadow Fire got the call around 7:30 a.m. Friday to 50 Elmwood Avenue. A family member inside called 911.

The fire department arrived on-scene to find the house engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid from more than half a dozen towns assisted in controlling the fire, some even from Connecticut.

The cold played a major factor, freezing hydrants and hoses.

Elmwood Avenue was closed and had to be salted down after a sheet of ice formed on top of it.

There is minor damage to the home next door too.

Neighbors looked on outside in astonishment, but are just thankful the fire department got here when they did.

“They were pouring tons and tons of water on it and they were struggling through all the deep snow to get close to get up there. They really did a good job today," said Neil Prankus.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

