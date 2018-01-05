Fire destroys Longmeadow home

It was a frightening start to Friday morning for one Longmeadow neighborhood when fire engulfed a home.

The cold played a major factor as crews worked around the clock to try and save the family and put it out.

“This is terrible. This is really bad. There’s huge flames, a whole family that lives there. It’s just after the holidays," said Neil Prankus.

Neighbors like Prankus looked on around 7:30 a.m. Friday as fire crews from more than half a dozen departments responded.

Longmeadow Fire officials told Western Mass News that crews found a house engulfed in flames.

Work was steady, but difficult, with frozen hydrants and hoses. In addition, the snow hadn't been cleared from some hydrants.

They couldn’t save the house, but they did save the family.

“We were worried because there was a whole bunch of people in there, and they got them all out," Prankus added.

The destruction on-hand this morning has sadly been felt here before and the end result was exactly the same.

“The house next door a couple years ago burned like this. They had the same fire trucks over there," Prankus noted.

That fire was directly across the street and left a family of three without their home after a propane tank inside of a van exploded in the driveway and spread flames to the house.

However, like this fire, everyone made it out okay and when it comes to the role of a fire department, below zero temps or not, that’s more than enough.

"They were pouring tons and tons of water on it and they were struggling through all the deep snow to get close to get up there. They really did a good job today," Prankus said.

The cause of this fire is still unclear at this time. It is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane is asking residents to remember to clear hydrants near their homes now that the snowstorm is over.

