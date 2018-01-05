Small fire inside Springfield post office caused by cigarette

Springfield Fire Officials said a small fire that broke out inside the post office on 1149 Main Street Friday morning was caused by a cigarette.
Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said crews responded to the post office around 7:03 a.m.
Leger said the small fire was found inside one of the walls due after someone improperly disposed of their cigarette.
The fire caused under $10,000 in damage, Leger said. The post office will be open for the day.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.