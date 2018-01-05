Small fire inside Springfield post office caused by cigarette - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Small fire inside Springfield post office caused by cigarette

Image Courtesy: Springfield FD Image Courtesy: Springfield FD
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Fire Officials said a small fire that broke out inside the post office on 1149 Main Street Friday morning was caused by a cigarette.

Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said crews responded to the post office around 7:03 a.m. 

Leger said the small fire was found inside one of the walls due after someone improperly disposed of their cigarette.

The fire caused under $10,000 in damage, Leger said. The post office will be open for the day.

