Life-threatening cold and wind chill for western Mass

A Wind Chill Advisory continues for Franklin, Hampshire & Hampden counties through 10pm for gusts to 40-50mph!

Wind Chill Warnings in effect tonight through Sunday morning for all of western Mass.

Gusts have reached over 50 mph today in Westfield and winds continue to whip this evening and tonight. Gusts will get a little lighter after 10pm, but we do keep a gusty breeze overnight with winds of 10-20mph and gusts occasionally to 30mph. Temperatures tonight will fall to around and several degrees below 0 and with the breeze, wind chills become life-threatening.

Wind chills tonight through Saturday morning will be the worst that we will see with many hitting -20 to -25. The hill towns and Berkshires will see chills of -20 to -35! Frostbite can set in to exposed skin within 10 to 20 minutes!

We stay windy Saturday with gusts to 30-40mph as high pressure continues to build in and our intense nor’easter continues moving north. Wind chills will be well below 0 all day and our high will hit around 5 or 6 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Winds do lighten Saturday night and temperatures will plummet to -10 to -20 degrees! Even the slightest breeze will bring wind chills to -30 easily. The record low of -1 for Sunday should be shattered in Springfield. High pressure will give us another mostly sunny day Sunday with highs back to the teens.

It looks like we will snap our two-week streak of temps below freezing on Monday-but barely with highs only hitting around 32. A cold front will bring light snow showers by Monday evening through Tuesday morning, with not much accumulation expected for now. Tuesday will get a bit milder, then colder air will descend for Tuesday night and Wednesday-but nothing crazy. We are trending warmer for the end of the week as a pattern shift finally occurs and our January thaw is looking more and more likely.

