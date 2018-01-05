Snow ends but now cold and wind take hold

Our powerful nor'easter brought 8-12" of snow for most of us but now the story is the wind and the cold! Wind chill values will remain below zero through Sunday afternoon. Also, be sure to take it slow and allow for lots of extra time this morning. Lots of roads are snow covered and snow packed!

[RELATED: Latest closings and delays]

As the storm continues to strengthen and move north, our winds will continue to whip out of the west-northwest tonight through tomorrow. The storm will also aid in pulling down very cold air from Canada! A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect from this evening through Sunday morning! Wind chills could fall as low as -35! A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 10 PM. Winds could gust between 40-50 mph from time to time. This may lead to a power outage or two.

[RELATED: Latest parking bans]

This new batch of Arctic air could bring record-breaking cold temperatures tomorrow and Sunday mornings. Our weather will actually be dry and fairly quiet with clouds and sun today followed by more sun tomorrow and Sunday as high pressure builds in. Sunday morning, we could all break record lows as some actual temps approach -15 to -20!

Next week begins with moderating temperatures and highs into the 30's. However, our next (weaker) storm is on the way and clouds increase Monday. This storm is looking more like snow for Monday evening through Tuesday morning, then maybe rain and snow showers mixing Tuesday. Snow amounts look to be minor. Chilly air returns Wednesday, but temps may moderate Thursday and overall next week is looking much more comfortable!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.