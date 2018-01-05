Chicopee Police arrest two on burglary charges

Two people are under arrest after they allegedly stolen items from residents of a Chicopee apartment building.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that late Thursday night, police got a call from someone reporting that his television and other items are missing.

Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, who reportedly told police that he awoke from sleeping and saw a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt who was going through his drawers then left the room. It was then that the victim realized that the items were missing.

An officer left the victim's apartment when he saw someone matching that man's description walking with a woman down the hallway.

Wilk noted that the pair seemed to be lost and were wandering from door to door. The officer asked where they were going and they reportedly said the fifth floor. They were asked for their identification and they claimed they left them in their second floor apartment.

As the two were escorted to that apartment to get their identification, Wilk explained that the officer saw the woman allegedly carrying several items, including a tablet-like device.

Once they got to the second floor apartment and the door was opened, investigators reportedly saw a couple televisions inside, one of which matched the description of the one reported stolen.

"When asked about the TV, both parties gave different answers on how they got it," Wilk said.

Another call then came into police of a break-in at a third floor apartment. Investigators spoke to that victim who said that she awoke to see a woman, wearing leggings with a red design on them, in her apartment. The victim reported that several items were stolen, including a blue Nook tablet with a blue cover.

Police were able to determine that the television in the second floor apartment did belong to the first victim.

"Upon further investigation, several different stories were told to officers about the TV, the blue tablet, and a box of jewelry that was reported stolen, also located in the 2nd floor apartment," Wilk added.

Officers arrested 44-year-old Jacqueline Reyes and 25-year-old Jorge Luis Hernandez, both of Chicopee, on two counts of unarmed burglary.

Bail was set at $1,000 pending arraignment Friday in Chicopee District Court.

The stolen items have been returned to their owners.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.