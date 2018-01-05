School bus driver pleads guilty in death of 9-year-old girl

A Franklin County man has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to an incident that led to the death of a young girl.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 71-year-old Tendzin Parson of Hawley pleaded guilty Friday to one count of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

On October 28, 2016, Summer Steele, 9, of Plainfield was getting off her school bus - which was being driven by Parsons - when she became caught in the door and was dragged a short distance.

Steele, a student at Sanderson Academy, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

"The Commonwealth hopes that today’s disposition will bring some closure to this tragic case,” said Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Andrew Covington in a statement.

Parsons was sentenced to one year in the Hampshire County Jail and House of Corrections, which had been previously recommended by Judge Michael Goggins. Parsons had initially rejected the sentence during a court hearing in September.

"Goggins concluded the plea colloquy he’d begun in September, and then imposed the one-year sentence, which Parsons will begin serving immediately," Carey explained.

The conviction also means Parsons automatically loses his license for 15 years.

