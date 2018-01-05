State Police: remove snow, ice from vehicles before hitting the road

Massachusetts State Police are keeping an eye out for those who don't properly clean off snow from their cars.

Big chunks of snow and ice can smash into other cars, making it not only dangerous, but it can result in a hefty fine.

State Police can cite drivers for an impeded operation, which results in a $40 fine, or they can consider the snow an "unsecured load" that will set you back $200.

Troopers made a joke out of someone they named "Bill" who drove from Connecticut to Massachusetts without clearing the snow off their car.

Bill drove from Connecticut to Massachusetts this morning without clearing the snow from his windows.



Bill was stopped and was issued a citation.



Don't be like Bill.

State Police are asking you to not be like Bill, and to remember it's important to take the time to really clear everything off of your car to help others on the road and save yourself from a hefty fine.

