Salvation Army offers food, shelter for homeless bracing frigid temps

As the arctic temperatures continue to drop, concerns are growing by the day for those who are homeless.

Local advocates are ramping up efforts to assist after many shelters in Western Massachusetts have already reached capacity.

The Salvation Army has a canteen truck that offered food, a friendly face, and a helping hand to those in need on Friday.

"We’re just trying to get the word out to the homeless community that they do have this resource available to them, and they do have an option other than the street to have a place to go," said Michael Taylor.



The Salvation Army has about seventy beds available for those left in the cold.

Organizers told Western Mass News they also offer rehabilitation services for those suffering addiction, which can sometimes be a catalyst leading to homelessness.

"During the winter, this is the kind of weather where you don’t wake up in the morning, and there are too many people dying on the street that we have to do something," said David Wetzel.



The canteen truck will be open again on Saturday, January 6 at 327 Liberty Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

