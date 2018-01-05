Burst pipe floods Ludlow Senior Center

We're all still cleaning up after yesterday's storm, but some have more of a mess to clean than others.

A burst pipe at the Ludlow Senior Center resulted in a flooded building with all activities canceled.

You could go swimming at the Ludlow Senior Center...or at least splash around a bit.

"They're trying to get the water out now. Sheet rock needs to be ripped out, carpets need to be ripped out," said executive director Jodi Zepke.

Zepke told Western Mass News that it's going to be a lengthy process.

The cost of all of this damage is still unknown.

"We have no electricity in part of the building. We have no phones, no computers," Zepke explained.

The crew is working hard to try and re-open early next week.

"We are definitely going to be closed Monday. We are gonna try and get up and running as soon as we can," Zepke added.

Zepke had a message for her seniors. "People just need to have patience with us next week. We don't know when the phones are gonna be up and running," she said.

Zepke added an apology: "Sorry guys."

