Shoveling snow can put stress on your heart

Most people probably spent much of last night and today shoveling the driveway or walkway.

That can put a big strain on your heart, if not done properly.

People across western Massachusetts were digging out Friday after Mother Nature left several inches of snow.

However, shoveling all that snow can put a strain on your heart, especially for people with a heart condition or the elderly.

"Honestly, it's something that might be better done by a nephew or grandson, but if you're going to go out, make sure you're warm and fully covered," said Dr. Quinn Pack with Baystate Medical Center.

If you're someone who doesn't really exercise regularly or would call yourself 'out of shape', shoveling can be dangerous and Pack said that you have to be more careful.

"When you shovel snow, you are actually both doing heavy lifting, so that's isometric lifting and aerobic exercise, so you're burning more oxygen. When you add the cold, then the blood vessels constrict and that raises the blood pressure. It's a triple whammy on the cardiovascular system. Studies have shown that people who do a lot of snow shoveling are functioning at the equivalent of peak level on a treadmill stress test," Pack explained.

Pack told Western Mass News that if you are shoveling and feel any of these symptoms, it's time to head inside:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Pain in left shoulder, down left arm

"Between five and ten extra patients per snow storm and that effect tends to last a few days into the snow storm with directly related chest pain from shoveling or snow activities," Pack added.

Pack said to also drink plenty of water and it's okay to not shovel every part of your property in one sitting. It's okay to hire the neighbor next door for some extra cash if that's possible.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.