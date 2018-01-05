Citations handed out by Springfield DPW for parking ban violators

For the first time in Springfield, public works drivers did not just clear the streets after this most recent snow storm.

They also handed out citations to those who didn't obey the parking ban or were found pushing snow back into the street.

Springfield DPW director Chris Cignoli said that they went around to businesses and areas where they've had issues with snow pushers and those not moving their cars to hand out flyers. They break down the new fines, which didn't stop them from having to hand out hundreds of parking citations, but did help with the snow pushing.

The sign of black top is a welcome one to drivers in Springfield:



This storm was a first for DPW crews who - thanks to a change in city codes - could now issue tickets to those who didn't move their cars:



"We did over 160 tows yesterday, issued over 600 tickets around the city, and we really hit all four corners and in the middle," Cignoli said.



The fee for failing to move is $50 or more if your car is then towed.



Cignoli said that they were also keeping an eye out for snow pushers.



"For the plowing out into the street, we have not issued any tickets for that...yet," Cignoli added.

In the past, fines were issued by code enforcement officers.

First offense - $100

Second offense - $200

Third offense - $300

Western Mass News stopped by some problem spots for snow pushing and didn't see any issues.

Cignoli said the fines are enough to discourage the practice.

"If you just ignore it, it ends up on your taxes or on a lien, so that's why we made it an ordinance because we knew people wouldn't want to deal with it," Cignoli noted.



With temperatures expected to drop again this weekend, crews ask you follow the parking ban and "don't push it back into the street because we will see it. We don't have to see you do it. We just have to see that you did it," Cignoli explained.

The parking ban will continue into this weekend as the DPW said that they will continue to work on side streets and re-plowing where people may have moved their cars.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.