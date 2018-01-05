Police: suspect identified in Chicopee robbery

Chicopee Police have identify a suspect in an armed robbery at convenience store on Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that the case is still an active investigation, but they aren't looking for the suspect that was previously seen in surveillance pictures and videos.

Sam's Convenience Store on Broadway was robbed earlier this week.

"We will update this case when more information can be released," Wilk said.

