Springfield Police: Suspect jumps into Mill River during foot chase

Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives responded to the area of Malden & Allen Streets Friday afternoon around 11:30am for observed drug activity.

Two suspects began to run away when police identified themselves, and after refusing to stop, a foot pursuit ensued.

Police arrested 38 year old Miguel Angel Cruz after he fell into deep snow in a wooded area by the bridge near the Mill River.

37 year old Raul Hernandez continued to run up the embankment of Mill River and eventually in the water, which was about knee deep.

Officers called for an ambulance to be on stand by and the Fire Department for assistance.

Officers eventually pulled Hernandez body out the water, several hundred feet from the embankment and administered first aid.

Hernandez was taken to Baystate Medical Center due to his exposure to water in the extreme cold.

There is a criminal complaint pending against him.

90 packets of heroin were recovered, along with cash.

Cruz faces the following charges:

Possession to Distribute a Class “A” drug (heroin)

Resisting arresta

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.