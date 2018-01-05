Town employees to keep 24/7 'watch' over some Longmeadow schools

Some Longmeadow schools have been hit hard by the brutal cold. Freezing pipes and aging boilers in several schools have kept crews busy.

Thanks to a group effort, town crews kept classrooms open and warm on Friday, but it's the potentially record setting cold in the forecast that has many people worried.

So the town manager told Western Mass News today that some slightly unconventional plans are in place to keep a close watch over the weekend.

An industrial-size temporary heater was installed over winter break at Center School in Longmeadow and it's working hard today to keep classrooms warm.

The aging boiler there and the one at Blueberry Hill School across town just couldn't keep up with this recent cold snap.

"We are really proud of the level of effort we put in to pre-planning, but we just couldn't out run this historic weather event," said Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane.

Crane told Western Mass News that the heaters are needed after the town purchased two new boilers back in the fall, but then they were told that parts to get them up and running are on back-order.

"It has been a perfect storm, that's a good way to put that," Crane explained.

Add to that, frozen pipes that burst at a few schools, including at Wolf Swamp, which flooded eight classrooms right before the new year.

However, as of today, all but one of those classrooms is up and running.

"If the town didn't have such a great team between the school leadership and the town leadership working together who are highly competent and just great people, it would be a lot more difficult," Crane noted.

With what looks like record breaking cold headed our way over the weekend, Crane said that town leaders - from police, fire, the DPW, and the schools - are asking employees to pick up some overtime for a building 'vigil' of sorts.

"We are going to put together a team who will do building checks 24 hours a day throughout the weekend, get out, go in the building, listen for water or anything else. They'll earn a few extra hours for sure, but as we've experienced with Wolf Swamp School, a little bit of overtime in exchange for avoiding a claim for tens of thousands of dollars and disrupting a wing of our school is a good trade in our view," Crane explained.

Crane said that employees in every school and town building are also being told to leave faucets trickling over the weekend to try and prevent any more pipes from bursting.

