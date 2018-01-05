Oil companies warn about dangers of letting tank get too low

Furnaces are running nearly 24/7 in this bitter cold and many homeowners across western Massachusetts are finding themselves low on heating oil.

While companies are working around the clock to fuel up tanks to meet the demand, how do homeowners get by while they wait?

"It's been rough, you know. They've been going 12, 14 hours a day on the road, then coming back and getting everything organized," said Bill Donovan with Donovan Oil



Oil companies are slammed with calls as the mercury drops and time is of the essence when your tank is low or empty.



"If you're in one of these wind chills with 20 below zero, you know 8 to 12 hours and you could have a serious problem," Donovan added.



Donovan told Western Mass News that if you are in a pinch, head to the gas station.



"They could put diesel fuel in from a gas station. Ten gallons of diesel fuel would probably get them through the night, depending on the size of the house," Donovan added.



However, if you are completely tapped out of oil, you would need the burner restarted, which requires a professional.

Calling on a weekend during a cold snap won't cost you more, but you can bank on waiting.

"The prices are the same. As an example, we have an overly filled day tomorrow and a half day Sunday, just to keep up with it and Monday is usually the busiest day for call-ins and people who are out," Donovan explained.

To save a delivery worker time and get your oil quickly, dust off one of these. Shovel out a path to your tank so that your house is accessible.

However, oil companies see an end in sight after the brutal cold ends next week.



"We're looking forward to a couple of 30 degree days," Donovan said.

