Crews respond to water main break in Longmeadow

Crews are responding to a water main break in Longmeadow.
Longmeadow town officials reported on Facebook that that break is on Druid Circle.
They added that water service along the roadway will be temporarily shut down until repairs can be made.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
