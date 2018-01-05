Home in Shelburne destroyed following morning fire

A home on Fiske Mill Road in Shelburne was destroyed this morning by a fast-moving fire.

The one-story home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The fire was reported by a neighbor’s 911 call around 11:39am, and engines from Shelburne, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Colrain, and Buckland Fire Departments all responded.

South Deerfield Fire also responded with their rapid-intervention team and Charlemont Fire provided the water supply. A total of 32 firefighters responded.

Shelburne Fire reported that the temperature was approximately 0 degrees at the time of the fire and winds were blowing at 15-25mph.

A total of approximately 30,000 gallons was brought to the scene using a "tanker shuttle".

The fire was declared under control at 1:02pm.

The cause remains under investigation by the Shelburne Fire Department with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's investigation unit, but the fire appears to be accidental.

Also assisting was the Shelburne Highway Department who kept roads clear and sanded, Eversource, the American Red Cross and the Shelburne and Colrain Police Departments.

