Chicopee burglary suspect charged with armed robbery of convenience store

A suspect arrested for a burglary on East Main St. in Chicopee on January 4 has been connected to another armed robbery from January 3.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that detectives and many social media followers noticed a resemblance to the photo of the suspect arrested and the photos and videos of the armed robbery at Sam’s Convenience Store at 147 Broadway.

Following a detective speaking with the suspect, Jorge Luis Hernandez, 25 years old of Chicopee, has been additionally charged with Armed Robbery while Masked, as well as Burglary charges, and was arraigned in court today.

He is being held at the Ludlow Jail on $50,000 bail.

