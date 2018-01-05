Three charged following Ludlow Big Y shoplifting investigation - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Three charged following Ludlow Big Y shoplifting investigation

Posted: Updated:
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Ludlow Police charged three following an investigation into a series of shoplifting incidents at the Big Y Supermarket located at 433 Center Street.

Information obtained by the Big Y Loss Prevention Department, including surveillance footage and merchandise value resulted in the arrest or charge of three adults.

Aleksey Titenko, 32, of Ludlow, was arrested on 1/3/18 for:

  • Larceny Over $250 By Single Scheme
  • Operating MV with License Suspended for OUI

Erika Parent, 38, of Springfield, is charged with:

  • Shoplifting Over $100 by Asportation

Clarence Kilmer, 47, of Springfield, is wanted for:

  • Shoplifting Over $100 by Asportation

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.