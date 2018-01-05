Three charged following Ludlow Big Y shoplifting investigation

Ludlow Police charged three following an investigation into a series of shoplifting incidents at the Big Y Supermarket located at 433 Center Street.

Information obtained by the Big Y Loss Prevention Department, including surveillance footage and merchandise value resulted in the arrest or charge of three adults.

Aleksey Titenko, 32, of Ludlow, was arrested on 1/3/18 for:

Larceny Over $250 By Single Scheme

Operating MV with License Suspended for OUI

Erika Parent, 38, of Springfield, is charged with:

Shoplifting Over $100 by Asportation

Clarence Kilmer, 47, of Springfield, is wanted for:

Shoplifting Over $100 by Asportation

