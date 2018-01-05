Local firefighters remind homeowners to shovel out fire hydrants

As residents clear the snow off their sidewalks, firefighters are also reminding the community to shovel out hydrants.

This reminder comes after a fire burned down a home in Longmeadow early this morning.

Officials said that unshoveled hydrants played a role.

When battling a fire, firefighters say time is essential, and they don’t want to spend that time looking for hydrants.

At around 7:30 Friday morning, fire crews from more than half a dozen departments responded to a house fire on Elmwood Avenue.

Longmeadow Fire told Western Mass News that the flames were difficult to knock down because of frozen hydrants and hoses.

There were also some hydrants that hadn’t been cleared of snow.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but firefighters across western Mass are using this as an opportunity to remind folks to shovel out hydrants.

“The hydrants in your neighborhood are our primary water source for putting out the fire and if we can't find them it makes our job a lot more difficult, and time is of the essence,” said West Springfield Fire Lt. CJ Bartone. Lt. CJ Bartone said that the quicker they can find the hydrants, the faster they can extinguish a fire. “We look for three feet on each side, so six feet in total in width, and in addition we look for a clear path to the street, so we can have a clear path for hose and also some hydrants are set back and we can't see them behind snow mounds.” Bartone said that it’s a neighborhood effort. He said that even if a hydrant may not be directly in front of your house, if you’re able to, shovel it out anyways. You never know if someone elderly or disabled is living in that house.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.