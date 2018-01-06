State Police: Crash on I-91 reportedly connected to vehicle making illegal U-turn

State Police were called to the scene of a 3 vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-91 Northbound right on the Connecticut/Springfield line that was caused by what appears to be, a driver making an illegal U-turn.

State Police Trooper Vincent at the Springfield Barracks, told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at 6:50 a.m.

"3 vehicle crash, 1 vehicle in left lane, 1 in break down lane," he explained to us.

Both the left and right lanes were closed down on that stretch of the highway while emergency crews worked the scene. The middle lane remained open so traffic could get by.

Rt 91NB #Springfield left & right lanes closed for multi car crash. Minor injury. Middle lane is open to #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 6, 2018

State Pole report only minor injuries in the crash which happened at the .8 mile marker, right after the Connecticut state line.

"Supposedly a car made an illegal U-turn, struck in the high speed lane," noted Vincent. The scene was expected to be cleared out by around 7:30 a.m.

No word on any charges or citations.

Further details were not released.

State Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.