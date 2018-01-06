Dangerous wind chills possible through Sunday morning

Wind Chill Warnings in effect tonight through Sunday morning for all of western Mass.

Gusts reached over 50 mph yesterday in Westfield and winds continue to whip this evening and tonight. Wind chills today through Sunday morning will be the worst that we will see with many hitting -20 to -25. The hill towns and Berkshires will see chills of -20 to -35! Frostbite can set in to exposed skin within 10 to 20 minutes!

We stay windy today with gusts to 30-40mph as high pressure continues to build in and our intense nor'easter continues moving north. Wind chills will be well below 0 all day and our high will hit around 5 or 6 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Winds do lighten Saturday night and temperatures will plummet to -10 to -20 degrees! Even the slightest breeze will bring wind chills to -30 easily. The record low of -1 for Sunday should be shattered in Springfield. High pressure will give us another mostly sunny day Sunday with highs back to the teens.

It looks like we will snap our two-week streak of temps below freezing on Monday-but barely with highs only hitting around 32. A cold front will bring light snow showers by Monday evening through Tuesday morning, with not much accumulation expected for now. Tuesday will get a bit milder, then colder air will descend for Tuesday night and Wednesday-but nothing crazy. We are trending warmer for the end of the week as a pattern shift finally occurs and our January thaw is looking more and more likely.

