MassDOT: Speed reduced to 40 mph on Pike from Westfield to NY

The speed on the Mass Pike from Westfield to the NY border has been reduced to 40 mph, the MassDOT reports.

This is due to "winter conditions."

Patrick Marvin, MassDOT representative adds that I-91 east has also been shut down in the Berkshires due to a crash.

"I-90 east also now closed at milemarker 18.6 in Becket due to multi-vehicle crash," Marvin reported on Twitter.

This was just after 8:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

State Police Trooper Sanchez with the Westfield Barracks on the Pike reports there were several "personal injuries" in the Becket crash but that they didn't appear to be serious. However, 2 people were transported by ambulance from the scene to the hospital.

The multi-vehicle crash involved a tractor trailer and 2 other vehicles and police confirmed with Western Mass News that slippery roads played a factor.

