Woman arrested in Springfield after fleeing accident scene and crashing

A Springfield woman was arrested late Friday night on an OUI charge after police say she fled the scene of a multi-vehicle accident, before crashing into a light pole.

Springfield Police Captain Richard LaBelle told Western Mass News they were called to the crash scene in the area of East Columbus Ave. around 11:45 p.m.

"It was a 3 car accident and then she fled the area and crashed into a light pole, lodged up onto the light pole so the car wouldn't move," LaBelle told us.

The initial accident that the woman allegedly fled from was about a block away from where police say she hit the street light.

"Pole was knocked down because she was on the top of the base of it," explained LaBelle.

The woman was arrested at about midnight, police say, on charges including Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury, and OUI, "Alcohol."

As far as injuries go, LaBelle says, "Injuries of back pain in one of the other vehicles."

While the woman's identity has not been released at this time, police confirmed with Western Mass News that she was 23-years-old.

