Major power outage in Westhampton amidst frigid temps

Over 800 Eversource customers lost power in Westhampton Saturday morning amidst very cold temperatures because of a downed tree that knocked power lines onto the road.

Al Lara, spokesperson for Eversource, told Western Mass News they received the report just after 10 a.m.

"At 10:05 we had a report of a tree coming down and taking lines down with it, area of Rt. 66 ... there was a report of some vehicles that were immobilized because of the lines," explained Lara.

He added that they did make the situation safe so those vehicles could drive away.

At the height of the outage the Eversource Outage Map was reporting a total of 819 customers without electricity, which was "98%" of Eversource customers served in Westhampton.

35 customers also lost power in Easthampton, and another 26 customers in Southampton as well that were connected to this incident, Eversource confirmed.

Western Mass News sent a crew to the corner of South Rd. and Rt. 66. We did see at about 11:30 a.m .that the road was blocked off at South Rd. Eversource was spotted on scene working and there were wires down on the road.

Temperatures Saturday hovered in the single digits with Wind chills today well below zero degrees creating some dangerous conditions outside.

By 11:45 a.m. several hundred customers had seen their power restored, but another 540 still had no electricity.

Eversource told us they expected to have the power restored by Saturday afternoon.

"ETA is 2:30 p.m." Lara said in regards to the remainder of customers still without power. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest details, we'll continue to update this story as soon as we learn more.

