North Adams man charged with Murder after wife's body is found

A man from North Adams has been charged with Murder in connection with the death of his wife, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office reports.

Mark S. Steele-Knudslien, 47, has been arrested and charged with one count of Murder. The DA's Office made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

"It is alleged that he killed his wife, 42 year old Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien, whose body was found inside their Veazie Street North Adams home Friday evening," explained Frederick Lantz with the Berkshire DA's Office.

Lantz also told Western Mass News that an autopsy would be conducted Sunday at the at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Holyoke to determine her cause of death.

Steele-Knudslien is expected to be arraigned Monday in Northern Berkshire District Court in North Adams.

"He is being held without the right to bail pending his arraignment," noted Lantz.

State Police, North Adams, and Adams Police Departments and the District Attorney's Office are all part of the investigation.

Further details have not been released.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.