14 displaced after two house fires in Springfield

Scene of fire on 21 Blake Hill Street in Springfield (Western Mass News Photo

Over a dozen Springfield residents have been displaced after two house fires occurred within minutes of each other Saturday night.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident but a combined total of 14 people are left without a place to stay.

The first fire was reported inside a home where eight people lived on 2936 Main Street around 5:36 p.m. according to Dennis Leger, the Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner.

Leger noted the fire on the second and third floor was extinguished quickly, but resulted in under $50,000 in damage.

Just minutes later at 5:50 p.m. Springfield firefighters responded to another fire on 21 Blake Hill Street that housed six residents.

That home suffered structural damage on every floor, and "may be a total loss," according to Leger.

Mutual aid from Agawam, Ludlow, West Springfield, East Longmeadow, and Chicopee were called in for station coverage, Leger added.

All residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of each fire.

