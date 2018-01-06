Ski Blandford remains closed in January due to "operational issues"

Ski Blandford has had to delay their season yet again after experiencing “operational issues” according to management.

A post on Ski Blandford’s Facebook page said they will be closed for the entire month of January.

Western Mass News learned that Ski Blandford is under new ownership, and according to Ron Crozier, they were thrown into a bit of a mess.

"As we were getting ready to operate the lifts, took a real hard look at them, realized there were some deficiencies...some maintenance items that had to be cleared up and to be honest with you, we just want to be safe for the operation for the public and our guests," Crozier added.

Ski Blandford is accommodating customers this season by offering free skiing and riding at Ski Butternut and Otis Ridge for season pass holders until they open.

The mountain is unsure exactly when they will be open, but the facility said that they are excited to unveil the upgraded facility.

