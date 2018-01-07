Navy says it has located aircraft that crashed killing sailors including Dalton native

The U.S. Navy has located a transport aircraft deep on the Pacific Ocean floor where it crashed in November, killing three sailors on board. One of those sailors was from the Berkshires.

The C-2A "Greyhound" aircraft, which was traveling to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan when it crashed the day before Thanksgiving in the Philippine Sea, rests at a depth of about 18,500 feet (5,640 meters).

The Japan-based 7th Fleet says in a statement salvaging the plane will be the deepest recovery attempt of an aircraft to date.

One of the sailors on board, Lt. Steven Combs Jr. grew up in Dalton, Mass. and was behind the controls. The Navy calling his actions heroic in landing the craft in such a way that 8 other sailors were able to be rescued.

The Navy announced about a month ago that they were deploying a salvage team to the Phillippine Sea to search for the aircraft's emergency location signal.

The AP contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.