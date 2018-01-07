After a new record low, sunny and very cold this afternoon

Wind Chill Warnings in effect until 10 am this morning for all of western Mass.

It's another frigid start this morning with temperatures well below zero in some locations. In fact we set a new record low of -21 at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, which smashed the old record of -1 set back in 1970 and was one degree shy of the coldest temperature ever recorded at Westover, which is -22 set back in 1961.

High pressure will give us another mostly sunny day today with highs back to the teens. Though the winds will not be as strong tomorrow the slight breeze will cause wind chills to drop near to slightly below zero once again this afternoon.

It looks like we will snap our two-week streak of temps below freezing on Monday-but barely with highs only hitting around 32. A cold front will bring light snow showers by Monday afternoon into Monday evening, with just some scattered coatings possible. Tuesday will get a bit milder, then colder air will descend for Tuesday night and Wednesday-but nothing crazy. We are trending warmer for the end of the week as a pattern shift finally occurs and our January thaw is looking more and more likely. Highs by the end of the week could rise into the lower to middle 40s.

