What to be aware of in these dangerous temperatures

It doesn’t take long to realize just how cold it is this morning and with many people exposed to it, it’s important to know the risks and how to prevent any long term negative effects.

If you are heading out today even for just an errand, you could be in danger if you’re not properly bundled up.

Temperatures Sunday morning were well below zero.

The City of Springfield has released some tips for anyone heading out in this bone chilling air to reduce the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

- Remember to wear a hat, 30% of the body’s heat loss takes place on your head.

- Cover your face with things like scarves and be sure to keep your hands shielded from the cold, too.

- They also recommend to layer up with loose-fitting, light weight clothing so your body has a little room to breathe.

Frostbite can kick in in just minutes according to the National Weather Service, especially when we see temperatures in the negatives as they are this morning.

Some tell-tale signs that you may have it could include a loss of feeling in your extremities, which is why it’s important to wear gloves and cover your face. Also you may notice a pale appearance.

When it comes to Hypothermia, know it can be deadly.

Some things to look out for include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, slurred speech, apparent exhaustion and it’s very important to remember if your body temperature falls below 96 degrees, to stop everything and go to the doctor immediately.

