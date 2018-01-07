Chicopee DPW searches for break to water main as temps sit well below zero

DPW workers in Chicopee continued to look for a break to a water main Sunday morning amidst bone chilling weather conditions.

The Chicopee Fire Department confirmed with Western Mass News that they were notified by the DPW Department that "lower Grattan Street" was closed off Sunday morning. This was at about 8:45 a.m.

Western Mass News went to the scene and learned that the water main break occurred on Friday. Since then, the DPW Department has been looking for the point of the break with crews working between 10 - 12 hours a day.

The cold has played a major factor in the search from the frost levels to the digging, to the almost unbearable conditions.

Western Mass News is looking into whether any homes have been impacted as a result.

A business nearby, New Corner Deli, did tell us that they've been experiencing coffee making problems.

Sunday, crews were digging in the middle of the road where the leak may be occurring.

Western Mass News will have more on this story starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40. Be sure to tune in.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.