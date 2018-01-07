Weather poses challenge to fix water main break in Chicopee

Some Chicopee residents are facing a number of problems after a water main break caused sewage to back up into some homes on Grattan Street.

Western Mass News learned the water main break occurred on Friday.

Since then, the DPW Department has been looking for the point of the break with crews working between 10 - 12 hours a day.

"The problem was that the water was not surfacing on this road, it was finding its way sub terrain into the sewer system that's probably because of the 8 inch thick road and the 2 1/2 feet of frost," said Water Superintendent, Alan Starzyk.

Crews have had to turn the water pressure down to almost nothing which forced some residents to be without water completely.

"It's frustrating, I have a one-and-a-half year old daughter. It's been an inconvenience. We have electric heaters thankfully but we don't have water to shower," said Chicopee resident Sarah Heckman.

She told Western Mass News she's worried about her young daughter after they've been left without working water in the house.

"We use water from a bottle to brush our teeth, and to use the bathroom we have been melting snow to flush down the toilet," Heckman noted.

Sarah and other residents have reported sewage back up in their basements because of the lack of water pressure.

"We do realize that there is damage being caused from this and we are trying to fix it as fast as possible," Starzyk added.

