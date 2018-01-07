Sunderland police search for vehicle that struck and killed dog

The Sunderland Police Department is looking for a Toyota Rav4 that is believed to have struck and killed a dog Saturday night.

Police report that someone was walking the dog on Silver Ln when the tragic incident occurred.

"A party was walking their dog, a vehicle came along, hit the dog and continued on. Unfortunately the dog did not survive," police said. They have been able to identify the type of vehicle that hit the dog after collecting evidence. "The plastic cover from the wheel well came off the vehicle. We were able to find the part number on it and it comes back to a Toyota Rav4, model between the years of 2006-2012 right front tire well," explained the Sunderland Police Department.

If you have any information that could help police with this case please contact the Sunderland Police Department at 413-665-7036.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.