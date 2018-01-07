Warren Police: 2 arrested for breaking into home while residents attended funeral

Two people have been arrested at a hotel in Sturbridge for allegedly breaking into a home in Warren and stealing a safe while the residents were at a funeral for a family member.

Detective Vondauber with the Warren Police Department tells Western Mass News that it was a "targeted" theft.

The suspects have been identified as Alyce Davenport, 30, who was staying at the hotel and Diron Conyers, 27, from Southbridge.

Both are facing multiple charges including B&E into a Depository, Larceny from a Building, Larceny +$250, and Malicious Destruction to Property.

The stolen property was recovered at the hotel by police who were armed with a search warrant. "Mostly jewelry inside the safe," noted Vondauber. He adds they also recovered property from a home break-in in Southington, Connecticut. Police believe both homes were broken into the same day. No word yet if charges will be filed against Davenport and Conyers in connection with the CT break-in.

Currently, they are being held on $90,000 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on Monday.

Warren police say they were first contacted about the break Saturday morning and were assisted by Sturbridge police, and MA State Police in their investigation.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.