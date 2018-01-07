Schools sharing grants to educate students from Puerto Rico

BOSTON (AP) - A dozen school districts that serve students who came to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria are sharing in federally funded grants.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's administration says the $60,000 in McKinney-Vento homeless education grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including tutoring and before- or after-school programs.

Boston, Chicopee, Fall River, Fitchburg, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, New Bedford, Southbridge, Springfield and Worcester will each receive $5,000.

Officials say those districts are educating 85 percent of the more than 2,100 students from Puerto Rico who have enrolled in public schools in Massachusetts since the hurricane.

Baker says he plans to work with the Legislature to provide additional state funding for any district that needs it to help with the influx of new students.

