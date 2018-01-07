Deep freeze over, huge pattern change this week

The deep freeze is over as the Arctic cold air retreats back into Canada! Temperatures this morning are in the teens (above zero) and today should be more seasonable with highs into near 30. However, a front will bring snow showers into western Mass. this afternoon. Amounts will be minor however there could be some slippery spots around for the evening commute. Most of us will pick up a coating of snow with up to 1" across the hills and Berkshire County.

The sky will clear overnight with temperatures falling into the teens and lower 20's.

Tomorrow will be brighter with temperatures reaching into the middle 30's cracking the freezing mark for the first time since Christmas Day! It looks as though a much milder pattern will set up by the end of the week as the jet stream lifts into Canada. Daytime highs will reach into the 40s and maybe even 50s by Friday and Saturday. With the milder temps will come the change for rain Friday and Saturday as low pressure slides through the Great Lake States putting the northeast on the mild side of things. How much rain and the time will be figured out as we draw closer to it. Over the next couple of days it might be a good idea to clear snow and ice from storm drains to prevent possible flooding late in the week.

