Our below-freezing streak coming to an end this afternoon!

We may see a quick flurry this morning then clouds will decrease. Readings in the teens and 20's this morning will finally cross the freezing mark this afternoon. We haven't seen 32-degrees since Christmas Day. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 30's. It will be on the breezy side today with winds gusting to 20-25 mph.

High pressure builds into the Northeast tonight, allowing for a clear sky and quickly falling temps. Readings will settle to around 10 degrees (above zero). This high will be moving east tomorrow allowing for a calm wind to increase out of the south-southwest and begin the warming process. It will be a seasonable day with morning sunshine, then increasing high clouds ahead of our next storm system.

A passing warm front will bring a slight chance for a few rain showers early Thursday morning and with temperatures below freezing, this could lead to some patchy, light icing. Temperatures will be climbing through Thursday morning and by the afternoon readings will reach into the upper 40s with a mostly cloudy sky and mainly dry weather.

A strong storm system moving in from the west Friday and Saturday will bring us a good chance for rain. Temperatures Friday should get into the low 50s with up to an inch of rain possible. That, plus snow-melt could lead to localized flooding and is something that will need to be watched. The heaviest rain should move in from the south Friday night into Saturday morning as low pressure moves up the coast. There is potential for colder air to get pulled in Saturday that would allow for freezing rain to occur-something else not set in stone yet, but needs to be watched.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.