Seasonable temperatures return this week. Some snow showers possible tomorrow afternoon

It was another frigid start this morning with temperatures well below zero in some locations. In fact we set a new record low of -21 at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, which smashed the old record of -1 set back in 1970 and just missed the all time record low of -22 set back in 1961.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows dropping back into the middle and upper single digits. While the winds will be lighter tonight then in previous nights, we will still see winds chills running a bit below zero during the overnight hours.

It looks like we will snap our two-week streak of temps below freezing on Monday-but barely with highs only hitting around 32. A cold front will bring light snow showers by Monday afternoon into Monday evening, with just some scattered coatings possible. Tuesday will get a bit milder, then colder air will descend for Tuesday night and Wednesday-but nothing crazy. We are trending warmer for the end of the week as a pattern shift finally occurs and our January thaw is looking more and more likely. Highs by the end of the week could rise into the lower to middle 40s.

