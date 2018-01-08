Warmer weather may not mean less burst pipes

This cold weather has certainly done a number on our pipes, but with some warmer temperatures on the way the problems may not be over.

Many of these pipes in cities and towns are decades old and can often rot over time, but the extreme cold or sudden lack-there-of can force them to flex as the ground around them changes temperature.

These breaks have become all too common across western Mass. It took two days just to find a water main break in Chicopee this weekend, causing sewage to back up into people's homes on Grattan Street.

Homeowners and local businesses went that long without water, forcing some to brush teeth with bottled water, and fill their toilets with snow to flush.

Water was finally restored Sunday night and the main repaired, but this was not the only break this past weekend.

Water was found flowing onto Eastern Avenue and Collins Street in Springfield, Saturday night.

There have been several other main and service line breaks in Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke, and even in East Longmeadow a few weeks ago, when thousands of gallons of water rushed onto Alvin Street.

These breaks can happen inside your home as well, but the question is: What can you do to prevent it?

The State Fire Marshall recommends if the weather is very cold outside to let water drip from a faucet that has exposed pipes. They said even a trickle of water flowing through the pipe will be above 32 degrees, keeping the pipe from freezing.

State fire services also told Western Mass News, if you have exposed pipes inside kitchen or bathroom cabinets, open them to allow warmer air to circulate around them. This will keep the temperature the same, both day and night. It is also recommended that if you are travelling during cold weather, to set your thermostat no lower than 55 degrees.

If you turn on the faucet and only a trickle comes out, you may have a frozen pipe. The Red Cross said the first thing to do is to keep the faucet running, as the above freezing water will help thaw it out.

You can then heat the section of pipe that is frozen with a heating pad, hair dryer, or wrapping the pipe with towels soaked in hot water.

The State Fire Marshall also recommends to not use any open flame devices like a blow torch, as this could actually boil the water inside the pipe, causing it to explode.

