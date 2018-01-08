Six Flags New England president tapped to lead NJ theme park - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Six Flags New England president tapped to lead NJ theme park

Posted:
(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor amusement park has a new president.

John Winkler succeeds Neal Thurman, who has taken over as park president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in California. In a news release Monday, the company says Winkler comes to the Jackson park with a focus on team member development and "a passion for incorporating technology into delivering outstanding guest service."

Winkler served as park president for six years at Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts.

Winkler started working for Six Flags as a front-line team member at Astroworld in 1983 and advanced through the ranks.

